News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Grandfather's 143-mile Amazon rainforest challenge funds hospice for a day

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021   
Nick Edwards raised ove £7,000 for EACH after completing a 143 Mile trek through the Peruvian rainfo

Mr Edwards with the medal he was awarded for completing the challenge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A bereaved grandfather has raised more than £7,000 for a Suffolk children's hospice after completing a gruelling 143-mile ultramarathon through the Amazon rainforest.

Nick Edwards, from Laxfield, jetted off to Peru in June 2019 to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The service had cared for Mr Edwards' grandson, Noah, who tragically died in November 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare genetic liver disorder.

Noah Finnerty died a week short of turning six months old

Noah Finnerty died a week short of turning six months old - Credit: Nick Edwards

Noah was born to Mr Edwards' step-daughter Lucy Holloway and son-in-law Stuart Finnerty, from Framlingham.

He was treated at The Treehouse, EACH's hospice in Ipswich, before he died a week short of reaching six months old.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Edwards, 61, described Noah as "the most beautiful little chap" and was determined to raise cash for EACH as a means of thanking the team that cared for his grandson.

Mr Edwards said Noah helped inspire him to complete his Amazon rainforest challenge

Mr Edwards said Noah helped inspire him to complete his Amazon rainforest challenge - Credit: Nick Edwards

As a keen ultramarathon runner, he decided to take on his bravest challenge yet by undertaking a self-sufficient journey through the world's largest rainforest.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
  2. 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  3. 3 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  1. 4 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  2. 5 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
  3. 6 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal
  4. 7 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
  5. 8 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
  6. 9 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  7. 10 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14

Mr Edwards completed the challenge in 47 hours and 29 minutes and said his memories of Noah helped inspire him to reach the finish line.

He said: "It was a real emotional rollercoaster. I've done a couple of ultramarathons before and they are quite intense.

Nick Edwards with the cheque that will be presented to EACH

Nick Edwards with the cheque that will be presented to EACH - Credit: EACH

"Without the inspiration of Noah, I think I might have dipped out.

"The Amazon didn’t disappoint. Throughout the extreme highs and lows of that effort I sensed and felt Noah’s presence.

"Without Noah in my heart I know I certainly wouldn’t have completed it. In my weakest moments, he’d whisper: ‘Go on, grandpa, you got this'."

Mr Edwards ended up raising £7,100 for EACH and will present a cheque for the money to the charity on Friday - what would have been Noah's third birthday.

Nick Edwards raised ove £7,000 for EACH after completing a 143 Mile trek through the Peruvian rainfo

The money will be presented to EACH on Friday - what would have been Noah's third birthday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: "I miss Noah terribly, think of him constantly and shed tears often when I hear his name, but I no longer grieve for him. I am at peace and I truly believe, with all my heart, Noah is, too.

"Noah’s passing has shown me that no-one, regardless of income or race, is beyond life’s tragic events.

"To have, in some small way, helped others who are dealing with these life-changing events, albeit for a day, is gratifying."

Charity News
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diving teams searched the river after the discovery Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Munro outside her new seafood restaurant The Fish Dish - Munro's in Sudbury

Food and Drink

New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Gwion Edwards walks round the pitch after being substituted.

Football

Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus