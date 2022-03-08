Charity sends surplus items to Ukraine

Warehouse assistant Dawn Bloom (left) with long-serving volunteers Barbara Browning and Madeline Gotts preparing clothes to go to Ukraine to help civilians. - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospices

A leading children's charity is planning to send surplus coats, hats and scarves to Ukraine.

Staff and volunteers at East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) are gathering warm-weather clothing, and are planning to send donations to civilians in war-stricken Ukraine.

The goods will be handed to two Norfolk haulage businesses that are offering to transport donations to the Ukraine border.

Sarah Throssell, head of retail central operations at EACH, said: "It's a truly awful, desperate situation and, like everyone, we want to do what we can to help.

"This is only a small gesture but hopefully it helps in some way."

EACH is not asking for any extra donations as the charity is using surplus stock left over from two big sales to send to Ukraine.

People across the region has responded in their hundreds following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24.

Oliver Horseman, from Trimley St Martin, and Darius Linkus, have delivered aid collected by the GeeWizz charity appeal.

Meanwhile, the Polish Community Hub CIC filled up three lorries with donations following a collection at the weekend.