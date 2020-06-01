East Anglia Children’s Hospice launches seven day race with huge cash prize

A charity in East Anglia has launched an eco-friendly virtual race around the world to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic and a big cash prize is up for grabs.

The East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) are launching the global balloon race tomorrow on Ecoracing and it will last for a whole seven days.

Entrants must design their balloons to survive real life weather conditions and have to take into account shape, size and composition to make it the furthest from the launch point in Westminster Abbey.

The balloon’s flightpath can be tracked via the Google Satellite and maps during the race.

Jo White, EACH community fundraiser, said: “One of the best parts about this virtual balloon race is it’s 100% eco-friendly - no plastic balloons littering the oceans and no animals like birds harmed during the race.

“We’re looking to encourage some fun among our supporters in these challenging and difficult times.”

A cash prize is up for grabs for the winner who gets £500, second place gets an Apple iPad and the first 10 runners up get a £10 book token.

The balloons can be bought for £3 each and entrants can increase their chances of winning by buying more.

To find out how to enter the race head to the EACH website.