Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 19:04 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:09 21 April 2020

The EADT front page pledging our support for the community during the coronvirus crisis

The EADT front page pledging our support for the community during the coronvirus crisis

Archant

Since 1874, the East Anglian Daily Times has been there with you. Today, we are asking for your support.

The highs and lows of Ipswich Town - this being a high. Mick Mills and Roger Osborne with the FA Cup in 1978 Picture: ArchantThe highs and lows of Ipswich Town - this being a high. Mick Mills and Roger Osborne with the FA Cup in 1978 Picture: Archant

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now, more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

For example, we broke the world exclusive on the Sutton Hoo discovery in 1939 - one of the most extraordinary archaeological finds ever made in Britain. Our newspapers from the time are now being recreated to feature in a major new film about the discovery.

The Sutton Hoo helmet - we broke the story about the extraordinary Sutton Hoo discovery in 1939 Picture: The Trustees of the British MuseumThe Sutton Hoo helmet - we broke the story about the extraordinary Sutton Hoo discovery in 1939 Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum

We’ve covered the ups and downs of Ipswich Town, not least when they won the FA Cup in 1978 – a magical moment for every Blues fan! Our victory parade headline ‘In our Blue Heaven’ was used to inspire the musical celebrating the 40th anniversary of the triumph in 2018.

We led the coverage of the tragic 1953 floods, in which 307 people died on the east coast, including 41 in Felixstowe.

We have kept you entertained with arts and culture – no more so than when The Beatles played at the Ipswich Gaumont in the 1960s. And we continue to celebrate our local heroes, including Ed Sheeran’s rise from playing Suffolk pubs to being one of the world’s biggest stars.

How we covered the tragic floods of 1953How we covered the tragic floods of 1953

And we have campaigned. In recent years, we’ve helped Suffolk Community Foundation raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to keep people warm in winter. Right now, we are supporting the community response to coronavirus with our Home But Not Alone campaign.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making things even tighter financially, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

The Beatles appear at the Gaumont back in November 1964The Beatles appear at the Gaumont back in November 1964

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Brad Jones, Editor

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

