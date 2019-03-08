Newspaper's biggest fan celebrates 100th birthday

Daisy Culling from Wickham Market says she is the East Anglian Daily Times' biggest fan

The self-confessed biggest fan of the East Anglian Daily Times has celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

Family and friends were asked to make donations to Ipswich Hospital's Somersham Ward instead of giving presents or cards

Daisy Culling, from Wickham Market, says she has bought a copy of the newspaper every day since she was a young girl - and remembers when it cost three halfpennies.

Born in Easton in Suffolk in 1919, the now great-grandmother-of-six married an RAF serviceman in 1939.

Shortly afterwards, the pair purchased their dream home in Wickham Market - where they lived happily for 77 years - before moving into sheltered accommodation.

Daisy's 100th birthday party, which was originally meant to be a surprise, was held at her accommodation's communal room and was attended by her family, friends and staff.

Staff from Flagship Housing baked a cake for Daisy's 100th birthday

Celebrations were topped off with a cake baked by the staff at Flagship Housing and a card from The Queen.

Asking for no cards or presents, Daisy instead wanted friends and family to donate to the Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital - but that didn't stop her from being inundated with cards and congratulations.

To help make her birthday that extra bit special, reporter Victoria Pertusa joined in the celebrations.

As part of her 100th birthday celebrations, Daisy was awarded a card from the Queen

Still shocked by the surprise visit from a reporter, Daisy said: "I wasn't expecting all this - I really don't know what to say, honestly. It's so nice that they've all come - I didn't think I was so popular to be honest."

A believer in community spirit, Daisy spent much of her life working in residential homes and helping out with catering at Easton Cricket Club at weekends.

Growing up in the aftermath of the First World War and living through the Second World War, Daisy knows too well the importance of being happy and making the most of time spent together.

It is her devotion to putting smiles on faces that is the key to a long life, she said, when asked for her secret.

"Keeping happy dear," she added. "I've looked after lots of people, and being happy is the best."

Son Mike said: "She is fantastic - honestly, I think she really has bought a copy of the paper every day.

"She has an incredible memory and so many amazing stories to tell, which she just loves to share with everyone she knows."