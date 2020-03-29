E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Test your Suffolk knowledge – listen to the final 25 questions of our Big Suffolk Quiz

PUBLISHED: 16:55 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 29 March 2020

Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: MICK WEBB

This weekend we’re staging the Big Suffolk Quiz to test your knowledge of Suffolk – and here is the second part, via our EADT Daily podcast.

We recorded the 50 questions in two parts. We released the first set of questions in yesterday’s podcast, and the second 25 questions are included in today’s.

We will publish the answers on our website – let us know how you get on in the comments.

We have to say a big thank you to the Alde and Ore Estuary Trust, because these questions formed the Save our Suffolk Estuary Quiz in 2017, which raised money for vital flood defences.

They kindly agreed to let us use the questions, written by Mark Nicholls, to help provide some entertainment to our readers during the coronavirus lockdown.

