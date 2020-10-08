E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Podcast: EADT and Ipswich Star editor takes the spotlight in live Q&A

PUBLISHED: 13:11 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 October 2020

The editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star takes your questions about local media and his newspapers as part of a special Q&A session to mark Journalism Matters week. Picture: ARCHANT

DAVID GARRAD

The editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star takes your questions about local media and his newspapers as part of a special Q&A session to mark Journalism Matters week.

Brad Jones hosted the online webinar this morning as part of #trustednewsday, where he discussed a range of issues about the newspapers, their websites and the future of the industry.

MORE: Put your questions to EADT and Ipswich Star editor in online debate

He answered a range of questions, including whether there was any story he regretted publishing, why there are mistakes on the websites and why he wanted to be a journalist.

He also picks out his favourite ever front page and addresses what his job entails on a daily basis, giving readers an insight into the newsroom.

Listen to the podcast to hear how the EADT and Ipswich Star operates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

