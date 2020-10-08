Podcast: EADT and Ipswich Star editor takes the spotlight in live Q&A
PUBLISHED: 13:11 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 October 2020
DAVID GARRAD
The editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star takes your questions about local media and his newspapers as part of a special Q&A session to mark Journalism Matters week.
Brad Jones hosted the online webinar this morning as part of #trustednewsday, where he discussed a range of issues about the newspapers, their websites and the future of the industry.
He answered a range of questions, including whether there was any story he regretted publishing, why there are mistakes on the websites and why he wanted to be a journalist.
He also picks out his favourite ever front page and addresses what his job entails on a daily basis, giving readers an insight into the newsroom.
Listen to the podcast to hear how the EADT and Ipswich Star operates.
