HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the UK bring back imperial measurements?

The government looks set to bring back imperial measurements. But what do the people of Suffolk think of the plan? - Credit: PA

The government is reportedly set to bring back the use of imperial measurements, but what do you think?

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No 10.

The EU weights and measures directive came into force in 2000, with traders legally required to use metric units for sale-by-weight or the measure of fresh produce.

It remains legal to price goods in pounds and ounces but they have to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilogrammes.

It is understood that there will not be a move away from metric units, instead, the consultation will look at where it makes sense to incorporate or switch to imperial measurements such as feet and yards, and pints and gallons.

