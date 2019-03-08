Partly Cloudy

See which Suffolk schools won £1,000 of Lego in our promotion

PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 July 2019

Children at Elmsett Primary School celebrate the news that they have won lots of Lego Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Orford Primary School, Elmsett Primary School and Charsfield Primary School managed to collect the most tokens proportionally in a campaign lead by the Ipswich Star and the East Anglian Daily Times.

Keiron Humphrey and Lucinda Garnham with their Lego model Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKeiron Humphrey and Lucinda Garnham with their Lego model Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The campaign, which was launched in February, aimed to give primary and junior schools the chance to share in over £10,000 worth of Lego Education resources supplied by CreativeHUT.

Schools were also given opportunities to enjoy exclusive discounts on workshops too.

Brad Jones, editor of the Ipswich Star and EADT, said: "We were really delighted to see so many schools, parents and grandparents get involved in this campaign.

"A particular well done to everyone at the winning schools for - proportionally - collecting the most tokens."

"We're really passionate about supporting local schools - as we have through previous campaigns to get books and sports equipment into local primaries - and are thrilled with the success of this latest initiative."

Gemma Cannon, senior leader at Orford Primary School, said: "We are over the moon with the Lego.

"It allows to do two things. Firstly we can use it in out science and computing lessons and secondly we want to set up Lego therapy classes for children who need extra help.

"We are immensely grateful not only for out parents and children by also to the wider community in the village.

Amie Reeve, headteacher of Charsfield Primary School said: "We can now also run a Lego club during lunch and we are excited that some of the older student can help get involved with that.

"We are quite a small school so we are absolutely amazed by the number of taken we collected. We are incredibly grateful for everyone who helped."

A spokesman from Elmsett Primary School said: "The Lego will help with out ICT and design technology fascilities which will allow our children to have fun and be creative in the classroom."

