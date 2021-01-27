Special edition of the EADT this Friday to mark release of Netflix's The Dig

Published: 7:00 PM January 27, 2021

Ralph Fiennes as self-taught archaeologist Basil Brown with Carey Mulligan as Mrs Edith Pretty in The Dig. Fiennes described Basil Brown as a remarkable man. The Dig is released on January 29. - Credit: LARRY HORRICKS/NETFLIX © 2021

It will be a very special edition of the East Anglian Daily Times on Friday to celebrate the release of Netflix film The Dig, which tells the story of Suffolk's greatest discovery.

This newspaper broke the world exclusive about the extraordinary find of the Anglo-Saxon ship burial at Sutton Hoo on July 29, 1939, in a story written by our journalist Alfred Bowden.

In it, he wrote the discovery "may be as important in this country as was the finding of the tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt".

Now a new film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James, which retells the Sutton Hoo story, is released by Netflix on Friday, January 29.

The EADT helped the film-makers reproduce authentic copies of the newspaper from 1939 to be used on screen. These were exact copies of our title from the period, including July 29 itself.

And now Netflix has worked with the EADT to create a promotional front page, using our 1939 masthead, which retells the Sutton Hoo story. It carries the headline: "Archaeological discovery unearthed in Suffolk". This will be the front of the EADT on Friday, with our actual front page inside that cover.

You may also want to watch:

Inside the paper, there will be much more for those interested in the film and story.

We will reproduce, word for word, Alfred Bowden's EADT exclusive from 1939. It's a fascinating read, more than 1,700 words long, and captures the exciting first details of what would go on to become of the most remarkable archaeological finds ever made.

The EADT on July 29, 1939, with the Sutton Hoo exclusive. The article did not feature on the front page - which at the time would have been dominated with adverts. - Credit: Archant

In one section, he wrote: "Until the Sutton Hoo discovery known ship burials had been confined to Scandinavia, with one exception in Schleswig-Holstein and the finding of an undisturbed ship burial to Britain is, therefore, an archaeological event of the first magnitude.

"The dimensions of the ship equal, if not exceed, those of any of the Scandinavian burials, and the richness of the funeral deposits suggests that it is the tomb of a very important leader, one who must have had a position of considerable authority among the early Anglo-Saxon tribes. It may, indeed, be that of an early East Anglian king."

We also have an interview with Screen Suffolk about The Dig, and where in the county it was filmed.



