What’s the future for Suffolk’s charities? Join our debate

PUBLISHED: 16:04 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 30 June 2020

Charities have done outstanding work in Suffolk during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now face their own challenges

Charities have done outstanding work in Suffolk during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now face their own challenges

Demand on Suffolk charities has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic – but now they themselves face huge pressures. This week, we are hosting a debate looking at the challenges.

Ann Osborn, who runs the Rural Coffee Caravan, will be one of the expert panellists Picture: ARCHANTAnn Osborn, who runs the Rural Coffee Caravan, will be one of the expert panellists Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest Open House debate will be examining what the future holds and what might be done to help – amid warnings many will struggle to continue operating in the next year.

People can sign up for the free Zoom webinar, which takes place on Thursday, July 2, at 11am, with the one-hour debate open to all.

Panellists will include representatives from Suffolk Community Foundation, Community Action Suffolk, plus a range of community groups and organisations. But we would encourage all those with an interest in the sector to join in.

It is quick and easy to register - simply click this link.

Tim Holder, from Suffolk Community Foundation, will be a panellist for the Open House event about the future of Suffolk charities Picture: Simon LeeTim Holder, from Suffolk Community Foundation, will be a panellist for the Open House event about the future of Suffolk charities Picture: Simon Lee

There has been a huge community effort in the county in recent months, with charities and smaller groups supporting those who are vulnerable or who need extra help.

But despite lockdown easing, this demand for help will continue. At the same time, charities face their own difficulties.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out many regular fundraising activities, and in many cases it has led to a shortage of volunteers.

Research conducted recently by Community Action Suffolk revealed many local charities faced a struggle to survive. It could lead to around 60% of the sector being lost within 12 months, and 30% within six months.

We hope the discussion will look at constructive solutions to some of the problems, and at what can be done to ensure these groups and organisations are equipped to continue now and in the future.

