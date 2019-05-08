EADT podcast: Why Suffolk's local election results were so unusual and what it means for your area

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 08 May, 2019 - 19:30

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES Brad Jones

A surge in Green votes, senior Conservatives losing their seats and Brexit-based ballot spoiling - the 2019 local elections in Suffolk last week wasn't short of drama.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

With the make-up of each of the councils - including two brand new 'super-districts' in east and west Suffolk - having now been decided, host journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss the fallout from all of the political happenings across the county.

Among the themes to come under their eagle-eyed scrutiny are why the East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk results were so extraordinary, how three council leaders lost their seats, whether the Green phenomenon is a flash in the pan or a credible challenge to the Conservatives and how sheep helped secure a key vote in one rural ward.

As always, share below your comments and thoughts from this year's elections and ideas on what to discuss for future podcasts.