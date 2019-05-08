Thunderstorms

EADT podcast: Why Suffolk's local election results were so unusual and what it means for your area

08 May, 2019 - 19:30
From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES

Brad Jones

A surge in Green votes, senior Conservatives losing their seats and Brexit-based ballot spoiling - the 2019 local elections in Suffolk last week wasn't short of drama.

With the make-up of each of the councils - including two brand new 'super-districts' in east and west Suffolk - having now been decided, host journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss the fallout from all of the political happenings across the county.

Among the themes to come under their eagle-eyed scrutiny are why the East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk results were so extraordinary, how three council leaders lost their seats, whether the Green phenomenon is a flash in the pan or a credible challenge to the Conservatives and how sheep helped secure a key vote in one rural ward.

As always, share below your comments and thoughts from this year's elections and ideas on what to discuss for future podcasts.

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

