Suffolk elections 2019 podcast: What are the issues you should vote for and what to expect in your area

30 April, 2019 - 20:02
From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES

Brad Jones

With the 2019 local elections taking place this Thursday, there is no shortage of talking points for people taking to the polls in Suffolk.

Voters will be taking to the polls in Suffolk on Thursday. Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWNVoters will be taking to the polls in Suffolk on Thursday. Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN

From huge urban developments and the strength of our towns' high streets to Brexit and the national political picture, all manner of considerations could sway which way people vote.

You may also want to watch:

In the first of our election podcasts, journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk's local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss what to keep an eye out for at each council, which way the votes will swing and why 2019 could be one of the most fascinating local elections in recent memory.

Keep an eye out for our full analysis and coverage of the elections online and in the EADT on Friday and Saturday, as well as a first debrief on all of the election happenings with our second podcast next week.

Please comment below with your thoughts and any subjects you think we should discuss in the future.

