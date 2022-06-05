YOUR VIEW: 75% of readers disagree with plan for pounds and ounces return

A government consultation into plans to allow traders to sell fresh produce in imperial measurements has been launched - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A three-month consultation into greater use of imperial measurements has been launched by the government - but a poll of our readers suggests many are against the idea.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) say they plan to review "overbearing EU rules" post-Brexit and restore "common sense" to the statute book.

The EU weights and measures directive came into force in 2000, with traders legally required to use metric units for sale-by-weight or the measure of fresh produce.

It remains legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, but they have to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilograms, except in a limited number of cases.

The 12-week consultation will look at how to change those stipulations, giving traders more freedom to choose how they price fresh items.

Bosses at BEIS insisted the move would not inflict further costs on businesses as there was no intention to require them to make a change.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “While we think of our fruit and veg by the pound, the legacy of EU rules means we legally have to sell them by the kilo.

“Our consultation today will help shops to serve customers in the way their customers want.”

However, in an online poll of nearly 500 people carried out by this newspaper, 75% of respondents were opposed to the plan.

And Tory peer and supermarket boss Lord Rose of Monewden argued that the idea of returning to imperial weights and measures is “complete and utter nonsense” and would “add cost” for those making the transition.

The Asda chairman said on Thursday that the change would only please “a small minority who hark for the past”.

Further government guidance published on Friday will also help businesses apply the Crown symbol to pint glasses, in what BEIS said will serve as a “tribute” to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

British pint glasses intended for measuring and serving beer used to be marked with a Crown stamp as a declaration that the measure was accurate.

But on the implementation of an EU directive in 2006, they were required to display an EU-wide “CE” marking to show they were conforming with the union’s regulations in the UK.

Glasses already bearing the Crown stamp did not have to be removed from circulation, and those with the EU-wide marking were technically allowed to display the Crown too, as long as it did not obscure the new symbol.

From 2023, glasses entering the market in England, Scotland and Wales will have to carry the new UKCA marking to show they are conforming with legal requirements.

Businesses can decide whether to apply the Crown symbol, which would be purely decorative.

What do this newspaper's readers make of the government's imperial measurement plan?

These comments have been taken from the comments section on our online poll and edited for clarity and length:

"Great idea, it's awful having to try to mentally convert foreign measurements/weights into proper sizing that older people can understand."

"We will bring back 'Imperial measurements' even though entire generations of people have not been brought up with them."

"What a great way to distract people from A. Partygate B. The prices of stuff going up."

"Bring it back? I've never stopped using them."

"Imperial measurements have never gone away. Many folks use them in everyday life. Or a mixture. A metre of 2x2 wood for instance. Recipes are often in ounces. A pound of mince, or tomatoes. I ask my butcher for a couple of pounds of sausages. Waist measurements in inches etc. More popular than is realised."

"An absurd idea - should children have to learn old measurement systems? Should we have to recalibrate scales in shops? They really are scraping the barrel. A hundredweight of rubbish."

"This just proves that this government hasn't got a scooby doo what's going on in the ordinary lives of the majority of people today with high energy bills and price rises."