We've renamed the EADT for one day only to celebrate Ed's homecoming gigs

PUBLISHED: 20:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 22 August 2019

Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds Picture: Zakary Walters

The East Anglian Daily Times has changed its name for the first time in its 145-year history to celebrate the long-awaited homecoming concerts of local superstar Ed Sheeran.

For one day only, on Friday August 23, the newspaper is carrying the Ed Sheeran Daily Times masthead - coinciding with the first of four huge gigs by the Suffolk singer in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "Ed's homecoming gigs have been long awaited in Suffolk. They come at the end of his record-breaking Divide tour, and there will be a party atmosphere.

"We've been covering Ed since the early days, when he was gigging in local pubs, and nobody else will have covered his journey as we have. It's been remarkable to document his rise to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world.

"So we wanted to do something special to mark these concerts.

"Not only are we having a bit of fun with the masthead, we've produced a fabulous 20-page pullout telling his Suffolk story. We've also interviewed some of the key people who were part of his journey."

Fans who wish to purchase a copy of the special souvenir Ed Sheeran Daily Times can pick one up in the shops on Friday, visit the online store, or call us on 01603 772738.

The newspaper has also contributed to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which opened this week at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich and will continue until next May.

Curated by Ed's father, John, the free exhibition is an intimate look at Ed's upbringing in Framlingham, school life and career.

The EADT and Ipswich Star has provided press cuttings for the event, and created a video featuring pictures and stories from the last 11 years.

