PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 April 2020

Everyone here at the EADT and Ipswich Star will be clapping for carers tonight to say thanks to keyworkers and the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everyone here at the EADT and Ipswich Star will be clapping for carers tonight to say thanks to keyworkers and the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

SARAH LUCY BROWN

As the whole country comes together to clap for the NHS and keyworkers tonight, staff at the EADT and Ipswich Star have shown their support for those battling the virus on the frontline in a new video.

Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHouses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The short video shows staff members – including the editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star Brad Jones – sending their thanks and gratitude to our frontline workers who are ultimately putting their lives at risk to help others.

Like millions across the UK and worldwide, this newspaper is clapping for the carers and keworkers who are saving the lives of our loved ones and keeping the country running during the coronavirus crisis.

MORE: Subscribe to our daily podcast for the latest updates

At 8pm this evening you can join in the #ClapForCarers, which is being carried out for a second week running following the overwhelming response last Thursday.

Tonight, Clap for Our Carers organisers say they want everyone to thank “healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”

So don’t forget to get clapping on your doorsteps at 8pm tonight.

MORE: Join in second Clap for Our Carers tonight - to thank NHS and all key workers

MORE - Subscribe to our daily Coronavirus newsletter, with news from where you live.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

