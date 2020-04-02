Video

WATCH: EADT staff ‘Clap For Carers’ to show support during coronavirus crisis

Everyone here at the EADT and Ipswich Star will be clapping for carers tonight to say thanks to keyworkers and the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN SARAH LUCY BROWN

As the whole country comes together to clap for the NHS and keyworkers tonight, staff at the EADT and Ipswich Star have shown their support for those battling the virus on the frontline in a new video.

Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The short video shows staff members – including the editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star Brad Jones – sending their thanks and gratitude to our frontline workers who are ultimately putting their lives at risk to help others.

Like millions across the UK and worldwide, this newspaper is clapping for the carers and keworkers who are saving the lives of our loved ones and keeping the country running during the coronavirus crisis.

At 8pm this evening you can join in the #ClapForCarers, which is being carried out for a second week running following the overwhelming response last Thursday.

Tonight, Clap for Our Carers organisers say they want everyone to thank “healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those who are out there making an unbelievable difference to our lives in these challenging times… bravo, you are amazing!”

So don’t forget to get clapping on your doorsteps at 8pm tonight.

