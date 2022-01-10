Suffolk's 100 most influential people: Last chance to nominate someone

The launch of the Suffolk 100 in 2017 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall - the guide returns in 2022, and we are now seeking nominations - Credit: Archant

There is less than two weeks left to nominate somebody for the latest edition of the prestigious Suffolk 100 - a list of the most influential people in the county.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are seeking the names of people who are making a significant, positive difference to the county.

The last time we produced the Suffolk 100 was 2017, but we are bringing it back for 2022 and hope to see many new faces added.

The list is a chance to celebrate people who have made a special contribution to the county in any field. That could be people from the business world, our cultural offerings, sport, education, the environment, the public sector or third sector.

But there really is no limit. If somebody has significantly contributed to the energy, vibrance and success of the county during the last four years, we urge you to nominate them.

The 2022 edition of the guide is sponsored by Grant Thornton, Birketts and Sackers scrap metal and recycling.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "It's been four years since the last Suffolk 100, and I'm looking forward to seeing how many new faces will be included. I expect there will be some significant changes compared to 2017. About 30% of the names changed in that edition, and it may be higher this time.

"It will provide a fascinating snapshot, revealing the people who are really making a difference in the county in 2022. But we do need the help of readers - tell us about the people who you think should be included."

Launched in 2010, the Suffolk 100 is a wonderful initiative and the perfect platform to celebrate and promote the county.

We are accepting nominations up until midnight on Friday January 21, 2022. All nominations will then be put forward to a team of panellists to select the final list.

All those selected will be profiled in the special Suffolk 100 publication, and there will be an event in late March to celebrate all those involved.

If you would like to nominate somebody, visit https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/suffolk-100-criteria/