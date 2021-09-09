Vote for the best cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels in Suffolk

Published: 10:19 AM September 9, 2021

It's time to have your say on the best pubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where is your favourite place for a pint? And which hotel would you recommend to someone visiting Suffolk?

As we get ready for National Hospitality day next month we are asking our readers to vote for their favourite cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels in the county.

With many having to bounce back from the disastrous past 18 months and some being brave enough to open during the pandemic with takeaway services, we want to hear your winners as part of the national action day on Saturday, September 18.

The awards have been organised by four charities to recognise the hospitality industry who have been constantly adapting to the government rule so that they can remain open.

People are also being encouraged to book a table at the favourite pub or restaurant, visit their favourite café or even book a weekend away in their favourite hotel to help support the hospitality industry on its road to recovery after the pandemic.

You have until Monday, September 13 to vote for your favourite with the winners revealed on September 18.












