What’s your view on the reopening of schools? Join our discussion

Education leaders and the Suffolk representative of the biggest teachers’ union are set to join parents for a virtual video debate about the reopening of schools.

With reception, year one and year six pupils set to start returning to school from June 1, how schools can operate successfully and whether parents feel safe sending their children will be discussed at our latest Open House debate, taking place online via video conferencing platform Zoom from midday on Thursday, May 28.

Hosted by EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones, the panellists will include Rebecca Leek, director of strategy at Asset Education, which runs more than a dozen schools across Suffolk, a representative from the Orwell Multi-Academy Trust, which has six primary schools in Ipswich, Brantham and Felixstowe, and Graham White, from the Suffolk branch of the National Education Union.

Parents are being invited to join the debate, share their views and ask questions. You can register to take part using this link

The event is the continuation of our Open House forums which began in early March, inviting readers into our newsroom to discuss the biggest local issues.

While social distancing measures and the current coronavirus lockdown make it impossible for people to gather in person, we are continuing to stage these events online through a Zoom video conference.

