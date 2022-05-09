Starts today! Collect tokens for your school in our £20k sports gear campaign

Gusford Primary School in Ipswich is among the schools to have signed up to collect as many tokens as they can to win a share of the £20,000 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Today our new campaign gets underway in which local primary schools could win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star's Sports Equipment for School campaign will see tokens printed in our newspapers every day.

By collecting daily tokens, primary schools across the county will have the chance to win a share of the equipment.

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive a full primary athletics kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.

The second prize will be a Sports Hall triathlon kit worth £750.

Every other school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a pack worth over £120.





In recent years this newspaper has given over £100,000 worth of equipment to schools, including gardening to promote healthy eating, sport to get young children exercising more and books to improve the benefits of reading.

The last time we ran a sports initiative was 2018, when the first prize was won by Orford Primary School.

Second prize was won by Elmsett Church of England VC Primary school, while Chilton Primary School in Stowmarket came third.

Around 100 schools have signed up to our latest initiative, and editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, Brad Jones, is hopeful this campaign will be just as successful as those in the past.





He said: “We're delighted to get our Sports Equipment for Schools campaign under way.

"We're encouraging teachers, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and neighbours to cut out their tokens before they recycle their newspaper.”

Schools will have collection boxes to deposit the tokens.

The first tokens will appear in our newspapers on Monday May 9, with the final tokens on Saturday July 16.