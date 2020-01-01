E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cocaine, cannabis and cash haul found at Stowmarket man's address

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 06 February 2020

Eamonn Archer appeared before magistrates on Tuesday Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has admitted drug dealing offences after police found more than £30,000 of cannabis, cocaine and cash at his home.

Eamonn Archer, 26, of Shelley Close, Stowmarket, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.

He also admitted money laundering but denied being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and ketamine.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said police searched Archer's address after stopping a vehicle in Newton Road on February 10, 2017, and found 161 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £6,520-£8,150, 606g of cannabis worth £6,350 and £18,365.49 in cash.

Officers also discovered a cocaine purity testing kit, a money counter, two safes and three sets of weighing scales.

Mr Petchey said police also seized six high-value watches worth a total of £80,000.

Archer was released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 3.

