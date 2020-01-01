Cocaine, cannabis and cash haul found at Stowmarket man's address

Eamonn Archer appeared before magistrates on Tuesday Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has admitted drug dealing offences after police found more than £30,000 of cannabis, cocaine and cash at his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eamonn Archer, 26, of Shelley Close, Stowmarket, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.

He also admitted money laundering but denied being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and ketamine.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said police searched Archer's address after stopping a vehicle in Newton Road on February 10, 2017, and found 161 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £6,520-£8,150, 606g of cannabis worth £6,350 and £18,365.49 in cash.

Officers also discovered a cocaine purity testing kit, a money counter, two safes and three sets of weighing scales.

Mr Petchey said police also seized six high-value watches worth a total of £80,000.

Archer was released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 3.