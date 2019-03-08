E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woodbridge mayor: 'I thought there was a pretty good chance I was going to be arrested'

PUBLISHED: 07:20 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 17 October 2019

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Mayor of Woodbridge Eamonn O'Nolan has said he knew there was a "good chance" he might be arrested when he went down to Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests in London.

Mr O'Nolan was arrested at the protests on Wednesday afternoon by Metropolitan Police and taken to a prison in Brixton were he remained until the evening.

He was part of a large group of more than 500 protesters from the climate change protest group who had gathered in and around Trafalgar Square.

"I got a letter from at least 30 people who live in and around Woodbridge," said Mr O'Nolan.

"They asked if the council would send a representative down to the Extinction Rebellion Assembly. So that's why I went down there."

Mr O'Nolan said he had, had some reservations about on his way to the protests.

"I was pretty apprehensive, I thought there was a pretty good chance I was going to be arrested."

Once at the scene though Mr O'Nolan became aware of the large police presence in central London.

"It settled my resolve," said Mr O'Nolan.

Climate change activist George Monbiot and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley who were sat next to Mr O'Nolan at the time were also arrested by police.

Pictures showed Mr O'Nolan wearing full mayoral robes as he was led away by officers.

As to why he was wearing his robes Mr O'Nolan said that it was important he could be recognised as representing the town.

"I had been asked to go as a representative of the people of Woodbridge," said Mr O'Nolan.

"If I went in my jumper how would people know it was me."

Asked if he would go down to the protest again Mr O'Nolan said: "Absolutely.

"I've had a small amount of negative feedback.

"To people who disagreed I would said that they didn't see people stopped across London like I did.

"I would be quite prepared to have a conviction."

Any assembly of more than two people linked to the XR Autumn Uprising action was made illegal in London earlier this week.

Despite this protests have been continuing across the capital with more events expected today.

