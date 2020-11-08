E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New anti-racism drive launched in Suffolk schools

08 November, 2020 - 09:56
East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective has been set up. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective has been set up. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

An anti-racism group has been launched across Suffolk and East Anglian schools - with one leader saying primaries and secondaries are not “squeaky clean” and must do more to tackle discrimination.

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUSTStephen Chamberlain, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Stephen Chamberlain - chief executive of the Active Learning Trust, which runs Chantry Academy and Hillside Primary School, in Ipswich - said: “Although many would like to think of ‘education’ as a subject and as a practice as ‘squeaky clean’ or racism free, that is not the case.

“Education perpetuates racism in two main ways - institutional racist practices, systems and structures, and through the delivery of a curriculum that is not racially inclusive.

“It is important schools across East Anglia do more than just make statements and we must all commit to robustly reviewing existing practice and curricula, and support and challenge each other to increase the diversity in our workforce.”

He has joined forces with Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership - which runs Newmarket Academy, Felixstowe School and others - and Professor Paul Miller to set up the East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective (EEAREC)

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIPTim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

You may also want to watch:

Following growing debates about race following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor scandals in America, the group aims to promote inclusion, diversity and social justice for all.

Mr Chamberlain said: “This will ensure East Anglia is a leading example in the promotion of anti-racism and in the guarantee of an education system that is equitable for every pupil.”

Mr Coulson added: “We want to engender and facilitate real and purposeful progress in the education of anti-racism across schools in our region.

Professor Paul Miller has helped to set up the East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ACTIVE LEARNING TURSTProfessor Paul Miller has helped to set up the East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ACTIVE LEARNING TURST

“In decades’ time, when we look back at this pivotal moment for racial and social justice activism, we want each leader, each organisation and the EAAREC as a whole to be able to say: ‘I did something to challenge and stomp out racism.’”

Prof Miller, principal consultant and director of Educational Equity Services, said: “Our ambition is to talk about race openly and help each member and the group to develop a shared vocabulary and practice in anti-racism.”

The collective’s inaugural virtual conference will take place online on Tuesday, November 10, between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Email the group here and follow the collective on Twitter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drug gangs and ‘pop-up brothels’ could target Sizewell C workforce

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Council gives back £2,500 to community after Christmas lights switch-on cancelled

A previous year's Stowmarket Christmas lights switch-on. The event cannot go ahead this year - so the town council is giving the budget for the event back to the community. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sunday Snap: A treble, Norwood’s celebration, two friends fall out and the tears of an Ipswich icon

James Norwood makes a second half appearance as a substitute. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

New anti-racism drive launched in Suffolk schools

East Anglia Anti-Racism Education Collective has been set up. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO