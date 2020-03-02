E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East Anglia was 'driest' region as national rain records set in February

PUBLISHED: 13:20 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 02 March 2020

Heavy rain made it more difficult that normal to cross The Strood causeway to Mersea Island in Essex. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA

Heavy rain made it more difficult that normal to cross The Strood causeway to Mersea Island in Essex. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA

It may have felt as if the region was drenched in February - but we should actually be relieved that this part of the country was the driest in the country. East Anglia "only" got 192% of average rainfall!

In Suffolk itself the figure was even lower - just 73.3mm, 181% of the average, fell making it the 11th wettest on record. Essex saw 73.5mm, 195% of the average - the 14th wettest February on record.

The figures were released by the Met Office after a month which has seen communities in other parts of the country devastated by flooding.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Across the UK February's rainfall was a record - but East Anglia was actually the 'driest' area of the country, although I'm sure it didn't feel that dry! It was still much wetter than average and I know many farmers will be concerned."

You may also want to watch:

However there is some good news - the next 10 days are expected to be reasonably benign apart from a few showers at the weekend and after the middle of the month the long-term forecasts suggests weather patterns should be more settled.

Anglia Water has been pleased to see the rain. A spokeswoman said: "Our groundwater stocks are nearly all fully replenished now after the wet winter. We have a few that are still marginally low - but over the next few weeks they will become full as water seeps into them.

"I know people have become fed up with all the rain, but it's what we needed. Our reservoirs are full. The groundwater has recovered. We are looking forward to the summer from a good place."

The Environment Agency has also reported significant river flows during February - and it was confirmed last month that the official drought in the area had been lifted at the end of January.

