What's the weather in East Anglia this week? Settled, cloudy and cool before May Bank Holiday

The skies about Ipswich on April 28. A cloudy day with some sunny spells is much the same for Suffolk this week, with potential showers on Wednesday and some 20mph gusts on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT Archant

After Storm Hannah blew through the country, the forecast for Essex and Suffolk next week is much more settled, with no more rain expected until Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

E Anglia today: Rather cloudy with scattered showers spreading southwards across the region, a few perhaps heavy. Many places will stay dry, especially in western parts of the region. Moderate north to northwesterly winds and highs reaching 14C, but cooler near the coast. pic.twitter.com/cfWG6ionu9 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 28, 2019

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest expect patchy cloud and patchy showers for most of Suffolk and the north of Essex, blown in from the north of England as the last of the stormy weather passes over the region.

The warmest and driest spots will be to the west of the county, so Sudbury, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds should see some sunshine and temperatures as high as 14C.

For those hoping for a day at the beach this weekend, the winds and rain are more likely on the Suffolk coast, with colder temperatures of 9C in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold.

Patchy cloud cover and daytime highs of 10-12C for Monday and Tuesday can be expected in East Anglia, before some showers on Wednesday and a return of some stronger winds on Thursday, with potential gusts of up to 20mph.

These wind speeds are not expected to cause any travel delays for commuters on the roads or rails. Local elections also take place on May 2, so voters should be able to access their polling stations without a problem.

While the forecast for the May Day Bank Holiday is not yet clear, temperature are forecast at this time to rise, with the Met Office predicting possible highs of 19C on Sunday May 5.