Routes to London to stay open during Spring Bank Holiday Weekends

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image. Archant

Rail passengers in the east of the region should have another mainly trouble-free bank holiday weekend at the start of May with little engineering work planned.

There will be no trains on the Felixstowe branch on the Sunday or Bank Holiday Monday – but all other lines should be unaffected as Network Rail concentrates on improving the line between Shenfield and Southend.

For passengers in the west of Suffolk, there are some early morning line closures between Cambridge and Liverpool Street on the Sunday – but otherwise there should be a good service.

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend saw some disruption on Sunday with buses replacing trains between Colchester and Norwich – but on other days services ran normally.

There is likely to be disruption to services on the main line north of Ipswich over the late May bank holiday. Network Rail is replacing tracks meaning buses will replace trains.