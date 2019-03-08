Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Routes to London to stay open during Spring Bank Holiday Weekends

PUBLISHED: 17:25 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 23 April 2019

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

Archant

Rail passengers in the east of the region should have another mainly trouble-free bank holiday weekend at the start of May with little engineering work planned.

There will be no trains on the Felixstowe branch on the Sunday or Bank Holiday Monday – but all other lines should be unaffected as Network Rail concentrates on improving the line between Shenfield and Southend.

For passengers in the west of Suffolk, there are some early morning line closures between Cambridge and Liverpool Street on the Sunday – but otherwise there should be a good service.

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend saw some disruption on Sunday with buses replacing trains between Colchester and Norwich – but on other days services ran normally.

There is likely to be disruption to services on the main line north of Ipswich over the late May bank holiday. Network Rail is replacing tracks meaning buses will replace trains.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Easter Monday

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Thousands of pheasants freed as activists strike

The ALF said pheasants are bred to order for game farms which it wants to put out of business.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists