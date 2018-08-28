The Piccolo Star potato stole the show on Potato Day
PUBLISHED: 12:46 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 10 February 2019
PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY
Hundreds of people from across East Anglia turned out for an event where the potato was the star of the show.
East Anglia Potato Day at Stonham Barns, in Stonham Aspal, attracted 830 visitors keen to explore trade and craft stands, sample chips and swap potato seeds.
One of the most unusual varieties of potato, the Piccolo Star, which has only been in existence for 18 years, was a special attraction out of more than 80 varieties at the event.
Few growers are aware of the white-skinned tubers with light yellow flesh and it is expected to become a favourite salad potato due to its floury and waxy texture while it also resists one of the most common pests that attack the crop.
East Anglia Potato Day is organised and run entirely by volunteers from Norfolk Organic Group, Suffolk Organic Gardeners and Ipswich Organic Gardeners Group.
Lee Pugh, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: “We are really pleased with how the event went this year and we are particularly pleased to see it growing in popularity.
“We love hosting Potato Day – it is a fantastic community event that kicks our events season off nicely.
“We are already looking forward to welcoming Potato Day back next year.”
Julian Turner, who helps organise the event, said people should look out for the Piccolo Star variety this year as it may not be available next year.
He said: “Old hands helping at Potato Days are often asked to find salad varieties.
“In ordinary speak, this means you can boil them and they do not break up - they are waxy rather than floury.
“We probably sell more Charlotte than anything else for the same reason.
“Our friend Piccolo Star is not quite as waxy as Charlotte but getting on for it, and the bit more flouriness will enhance its flavour.
“The skins are cleaner and it even resists one of the potato cyst nematode pests. It deserves more recognition.”
Piccolo Star was first propagated in the Netherlands in 1991.