Gallery

The Piccolo Star potato stole the show on Potato Day

PUBLISHED: 12:46 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 10 February 2019

This year's event was even more popular than last year Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of people from across East Anglia turned out for an event where the potato was the star of the show.

East Anglia Potato Day 2019 Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYEast Anglia Potato Day 2019 Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

East Anglia Potato Day at Stonham Barns, in Stonham Aspal, attracted 830 visitors keen to explore trade and craft stands, sample chips and swap potato seeds.

One of the most unusual varieties of potato, the Piccolo Star, which has only been in existence for 18 years, was a special attraction out of more than 80 varieties at the event.

There were a variety of trade stands at the event Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYThere were a variety of trade stands at the event Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

Few growers are aware of the white-skinned tubers with light yellow flesh and it is expected to become a favourite salad potato due to its floury and waxy texture while it also resists one of the most common pests that attack the crop.

East Anglia Potato Day is organised and run entirely by volunteers from Norfolk Organic Group, Suffolk Organic Gardeners and Ipswich Organic Gardeners Group.

East Anglia Potato Day 2019 at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYEast Anglia Potato Day 2019 at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

Lee Pugh, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: “We are really pleased with how the event went this year and we are particularly pleased to see it growing in popularity.

“We love hosting Potato Day – it is a fantastic community event that kicks our events season off nicely.

East Anglia Potato day 2019 at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYEast Anglia Potato day 2019 at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

“We are already looking forward to welcoming Potato Day back next year.”

Julian Turner, who helps organise the event, said people should look out for the Piccolo Star variety this year as it may not be available next year.

The flowers of the Piccolo Star variety Picture: STUART GREIG / SASA / CROWN COPYRIGHTThe flowers of the Piccolo Star variety Picture: STUART GREIG / SASA / CROWN COPYRIGHT

He said: “Old hands helping at Potato Days are often asked to find salad varieties.

“In ordinary speak, this means you can boil them and they do not break up - they are waxy rather than floury.

The potato tubers of the Piccolo Star Picture: SYLVIA BRESLIN / SASA / CROWN COPYRIGHTThe potato tubers of the Piccolo Star Picture: SYLVIA BRESLIN / SASA / CROWN COPYRIGHT

“We probably sell more Charlotte than anything else for the same reason.

“Our friend Piccolo Star is not quite as waxy as Charlotte but getting on for it, and the bit more flouriness will enhance its flavour.

The event was organised and run by volunteers from Norfolk Organic Group, Suffolk Organic Gardeners and Ipswich Organic Gardeners Group Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYThe event was organised and run by volunteers from Norfolk Organic Group, Suffolk Organic Gardeners and Ipswich Organic Gardeners Group Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

“The skins are cleaner and it even resists one of the potato cyst nematode pests. It deserves more recognition.”

Piccolo Star was first propagated in the Netherlands in 1991.

More than 800 people came along to the East Anglia Potato Day at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYMore than 800 people came along to the East Anglia Potato Day at Stonham Barns Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds turned out for more than 80 varieties of potato at Stonham Barns on Saturday, February 9 Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHYHundreds turned out for more than 80 varieties of potato at Stonham Barns on Saturday, February 9 Picture: PHOENIX PHOTOGRAPHY

