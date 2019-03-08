Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Politicians in East Anglia prepare for election no one expected

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 April 2019

UK voters will be voting for MEPs on May 23. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

UK voters will be voting for MEPs on May 23. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

The starting pistol has been fired for elections many politicians in the UK insist they don’t want and shouldn’t be having – the poll for British MEPs.

Nigel Farage in the European Parliament, will his new Brexit Party win seats - or will they be squeezed by UKIP? Picture: APNigel Farage in the European Parliament, will his new Brexit Party win seats - or will they be squeezed by UKIP? Picture: AP

It now looks increasingly likely that Britons will be going to polling stations on May 23 to elect MEPs – something that would not have happened if the country and EU had been able to agree a Brexit deal by now.

Nominations have opened for candidates in the election which will be held on a Party List system where voters choose the party they prefer rather than individual candidates.

They will elect seven MEPs across the six counties of the East of England with seats allocated on a proportional basis to the number of votes.

In 2014 the region elected three UKIP MEPs, three Conservatives, and one Labour member. However since then the political map has changed considerably.

Two MEPs have changed over the last five years – Vicki Ford gave up her seat in Strasbourg after she was elected Conservative MP for Chelmsford in 2017 and was replaced by John Flack and Labour MEP Richard Howitt took on a new job and was replaced by Alex Mayer.

They took on their new jobs because they were next on their party list in 2014 – there are no by-elections for MEPs.

Meanwhile UKIP has shattered. One MEP, Stuart Agnew, has stayed with the party. Tim Aker now represents Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party and Patrick O'Flynn joined the previously-dormant SDP, which is not fighting the Euro-elections.

What will happen in this year's elections is very unclear. Most opinion polls suggest that Conservative support will be hit – but the splintering of political groups will make it difficult to get a clear result.

On the anti-Brexit side there are the Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the Greens all trying to attract pro-second referendum voters.

Hardline Brexiteers are being wooed by both UKIP and Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party.

Since its political implosion after the referendum, the rump of UKIP has emerged as a hard-right party which has former EDL leader Tommy Robinson as an “advisor” to its leader Gerald Batten which many find very unattractive. It does, however, retain name-recognition for those not that interested in politics.

Some polls suggest Mr Farage's new Brexit Party could do well – but will some voters be confused when they see both that and UKIP on the ballot paper?

European election timeline

Parties, and individuals, have until 4pm on Thursday, April 25, to be nominated to take part in the European Election. All nominations have to include a £5,000 deposit.

The election is being organised from Chelmsford and nomination papers have to be obtained and returned to the Regional Returning Officer, Civic Centre, Duke Street, Chelmsford CM1 1JE.

People can register to vote by May 7 – contact your local electoral registration officer – and can apply for a postal vote until May 8. New applications for a proxy vote can be received until May 15.

Voting is on Thursday, May 23 but because other European countries vote at the weekend the votes will not be counted until Sunday evening, May 26.

And the newly elected and re-elected MEPs then have a few weeks to get themselves organised before they get down to work in the new parliament – it sits for the first time on July 1.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Politicians in East Anglia prepare for election no one expected

UK voters will be voting for MEPs on May 23. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

When will Ipswich Town’s League One fixtures be released and when does the 2019/20 season start?

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will find out their League One schedule on June 20, 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed through rush hour after lorry hits crash barrier near Stowmarket

One lane of the A14 has been closed between J47 and J49 between Stowmarket and Woolpit. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists