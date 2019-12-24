E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Disruptive' passengers cause delays on trains to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 24 December 2019

Passengers travelling to Ipswich Station from Lowestoft this morning were delayed by disruptive passengers.

Passengers travelling to Ipswich Station from Lowestoft this morning were delayed by disruptive passengers. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Rowdy train passengers delayed services between Ipswich and Lowestoft on Christmas Eve, say Abellio Greater Anglia.

Passengers travelling on the 6.41am train from Lowestoft were delayed by 23 minutes because of 'disruptive passengers', adding to ongoing chaos on the line.

In an unrelated incident, another passenger caused disruption on the 7.27am Lowestoft to Ipswich train.

The disruption had a knock-on effect on the 9.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft train.

There continues to be a reduced service on the Peterborough line with only one train every four hours, with bus replacement services being run at certain times.

There have been a total of 17 train cancellations on the Christmas Eve timetable and passengers are advised to check their journey before travel.

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

