'Disruptive' passengers cause delays on trains to Ipswich

Passengers travelling to Ipswich Station from Lowestoft this morning were delayed by disruptive passengers.

Rowdy train passengers delayed services between Ipswich and Lowestoft on Christmas Eve, say Abellio Greater Anglia.

Passengers travelling on the 6.41am train from Lowestoft were delayed by 23 minutes because of 'disruptive passengers', adding to ongoing chaos on the line.

In an unrelated incident, another passenger caused disruption on the 7.27am Lowestoft to Ipswich train.

The disruption had a knock-on effect on the 9.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft train.

There continues to be a reduced service on the Peterborough line with only one train every four hours, with bus replacement services being run at certain times.

There have been a total of 17 train cancellations on the Christmas Eve timetable and passengers are advised to check their journey before travel.