Lowestoft mum helps fellow slimmers lose 126 stone

Jodie Barrett before weight loss. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

A mum from Lowestoft has helped members of her slimming group lose a combined total of 126 stone.

Jodie Barrett, 34, from London Street, Lowestoft, spent over a decade being unhappy with her own weight.

“I’d always believed it was in my genes and that I was big boned,” said Ms Barrett, “I truly thought I’d never be able to lose weight.”

Jodie Barrett after losing three stone. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett Jodie Barrett after losing three stone. Photo: Submitted by Jodie Barrett

After ditching “fad diets” and joining a Slimming World group in 2014 Ms Barrett went on to successfully lose three stone and has kept the weight off.

In July of this year Ms Barrett became a Slimming World consultant herself, taking over a group in Kirkley. Since she took over the group, just over four months ago, her members have lost 126 Stone all together.

Ms Barrett is also now re-launching an evening Slimming World group at Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville.

She said: “Supporting the members at Kirkley to lose weight has been so rewarding and I am very proud of them all.

“I am really excited to become the consultant at Grove Primary, to help even more people to achieve their weight loss dreams.

“I know it’s scary but there is always such a warm, friendly welcome at Slimming World.”

Ms Barretts Grove Primary group will meet Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

