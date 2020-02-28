E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Strong winds on way as Storm Jorge hits

PUBLISHED: 07:56 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 28 February 2020

Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind during Storm Dennis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blustery winds with gusts of up to 50mph are expected in Suffolk this weekend as Storm Jorge sweeps in.

There are no weather warnings currently in place for the east of England - but Weatherquest forecasters are predicting wind speeds of around 45mph will be felt across parts of the county on Saturday morning.

At the moment, it looks as though East Anglia will escape the worst of Storm Jorge, after taking a battering during Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier in the month.

MORE: Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

Elsewhere in the UK, weather warnings for wind and rain are in place for most of central and northern England, plus parts of Wales and southern England.

Frosty conditions remain in Suffolk and north Essex this morning after parts of the region saw a light dusting of snow yesterday.

Temperatures are expected to remain largely in single figures throughout today, tomorrow and Sunday with winds expected to calm down during the second half of the weekend.

MORE: In pictures - Suffolk's first sighting of snow this winter

Weatherquest's Friday forecast for East Anglia is as follows: "A cold start, cloud thickening to bring outbreaks of rain, perhaps a little sleety in places initially.

"Southerly winds will strengthen, with gusts of 35mph-45mph.

"Feeling chilly for much of the day, but temperatures will eventually reach 7C-11C by early evening."

