Football fans boost East Anglian Air Ambulance before Leeds match

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has received a big boost from football fans after a collection outside Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground before the final match of the season.

Volunteers from the charity raised £479.12 from supporters heading to Town's match against Leeds United.

A spokesman for the charity thanked everyone who had contributed to the charity - and to the team of volunteers who gave up their time to rattle buckets and contribute to the total.

Sunday's fundraising was just one of a number of events that the charity runs every year to keep its yellow helicopters flying - and to expand its services to give more coverage across all parts of East Anglia - both urban and rural.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance relies on donations to carry on operating and is currently looking for financial support to allow it to offer a round the clock service with its Mission 24/7 campaign.