Football fans boost East Anglian Air Ambulance before Leeds match
PUBLISHED: 11:52 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 10 May 2019
Archant
The East Anglian Air Ambulance has received a big boost from football fans after a collection outside Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground before the final match of the season.
Volunteers from the charity raised £479.12 from supporters heading to Town's match against Leeds United.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for the charity thanked everyone who had contributed to the charity - and to the team of volunteers who gave up their time to rattle buckets and contribute to the total.
Sunday's fundraising was just one of a number of events that the charity runs every year to keep its yellow helicopters flying - and to expand its services to give more coverage across all parts of East Anglia - both urban and rural.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance relies on donations to carry on operating and is currently looking for financial support to allow it to offer a round the clock service with its Mission 24/7 campaign.