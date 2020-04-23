E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance lands in Ipswich pub garden

PUBLISHED: 15:11 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 23 April 2020

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

JACQUI LAZELLE

An air ambulance has landed in an Ipswich pub’s garden following an incident.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road late Thursday morning, April 23.

The incident is not believed to be associated with the pub, which is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse

Firefighters from Essex Police are battling a fire at a warehouse in Clacton. Picture: CAMERON JAMES

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for new services on A14 withdrawn by developers

The land off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds where Euro Garages Ltd proposed to build a new services. Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

‘Anything that makes them feel more comfortable’ - Evans says Town could offer designated entrances for older fans

Ipswich Town could have dedicated entrances for elderly fans when supporters are allowed back to games. Picture: SAM DAWES
Drive 24