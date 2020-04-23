Air ambulance lands in Ipswich pub garden

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk JACQUI LAZELLE

An air ambulance has landed in an Ipswich pub’s garden following an incident.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road late Thursday morning, April 23.

The incident is not believed to be associated with the pub, which is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates.