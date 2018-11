Air ambulance lands in Christchurch park

An air ambulance has today landed in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

An air ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park and sirens have been heard in the neighbouring streets.

Residents have reported that the helicopter landed at around 4.10pm on the north Side of the park.

Police have had no reports of an incident in the area.

More details will follow as we get them.

