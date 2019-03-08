E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk motorcycle crash among air ambulance emergencies to appear on More 4 show

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 November 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will appear on More 4's Emergency Helicopter Medics Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will appear on More 4's Emergency Helicopter Medics Picture: EAAA

A night-time crash involving a motorcyclist in Suffolk is set to appear on a More 4 show following the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The crew are called to a motorcycle crash in episode two of the series, which airs every Sunday Picture: EAAA

Airing on Sunday, Emergency Helicopter Medics sees crews from our local air ambulance and the Great North and Thames Valley air ambulances carrying out their emergency duties shown to the nation.

In episode two on Sunday November 17, the crew are called to the scene of a crash involving motorcyclist Nigel, who suffered "serious multiple injuries", but thankfully survived thanks to the work of the hero paramedics.

Spanning 11 episodes, the show, which regularly pulled in 500,000 viewers per episode in its first two series, aims to highlight the hard work of the air ambulance, which is only kept airborne thanks to donations.

So far this year, the East Anglian Air Ambulance has attended more than 1,400 missions by helicopter, flying almost 100,000 miles to attend 1,381 patients. Last year, more than 50% of their 2,821 air and land call-outs were for cardiac arrests or road traffic collisions.

Not only does the charity supply life-saving support at the scene, it also offers dedicated aftercare support for patients and their families throughout their journey to recovery.

Dr Pam Chrispin, deputy medical director at EAAA, said: "It's fantastic to be able to share what we do through this programme, which highlights the incredibly varied and challenging missions that we attend.

"Emergency Helicopter Medics gives the viewers a real insight into our work, how their donations help us to save lives by taking the A&E department to scene, and it also highlights the serious nature of the incidents we attend and the impact that they can have on our patients and their families."

Currently, one in four of the missions attended are funded by gifts in wills. Those interested in making a donation to the charity should visit their website.

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

'Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway' – Butcher's stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

