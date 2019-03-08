Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Blind veterans march through Colchester town centre to raise awareness

PUBLISHED: 18:04 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 03 April 2019

The 12 blind veterans marched for a mile along Colchester High Street as part of Blind Veterans UK 'March for Veterans' awareness month. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The 12 blind veterans marched for a mile along Colchester High Street as part of Blind Veterans UK 'March for Veterans' awareness month. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

A group of blind veterans from across Suffolk and Essex marched along the streets of Colchester as part of a series of events in a bid to raise awareness.

Veterans get in line to start marching towards Colchester town centre. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAVeterans get in line to start marching towards Colchester town centre. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The 12 former servicemen, who have an average age of 74, from Colchester, Basildon, Walton-on-the-Naze, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, took to the streets of the town centre on Thursday, March 28 for charity Blind Veterans UK.

Dressed in blazers and berets and wearing their service medals, the veterans marched alongside six serving soldiers from the Army 16 Medical Regiment. They were also accompanied by military band Colchester Pipes and Drums.

Organiser Neil Hildred said: “Blind Veterans UK are running a series of events countrywide called march for veterans. The idea behind that is to bring greater awareness in the community and reach out to some veterans that aren’t members - who could be living isolated out there in their own communities.

“The outcome of the event - is I hope - that people watching are inspired by seeing the great comradeship that is brought together by the charity and members, and how they support each other.

Blind veterans Jim Clavier and Colin Penalune. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSABlind veterans Jim Clavier and Colin Penalune. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

“I would also hope that if there is anybody in the community who sees this today and is aware of any veterans that have sight impairment, that they would be able to direct them to support from Blind Veterans UK.”

The charity, which was formed in 195, provides rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support to help rebuild the lives of ex-service men and women after sight loss.

Although the charity currently supports more veterans than ever before, a spokesman for the charity said that there are many more who still need the charity’s support.

Ipswich-based Combat2Coffee, run by a former Royal Anglian Regiment solider, was also in attendance at the march providing refreshments.

To get involved, or to find out more information about the charity, please visit their website.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

‘It depends on whether the players see sense’ - Bolton owner Anderson on chances of Town clash going ahead

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court - but it's unclear if their game against Ipswich Town on Saturday will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT

Hundreds of knives located by Suffolk police following Operation Sceptre

Bury St Edmunds knife amnesty bin saw the highest amount of bladed weapons deposited. Pictures: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists