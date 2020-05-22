This is the biggest challenge the EADT has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Today we are asking you to support the work of the East Anglian Daily Times Picture: ARCHANT DAVID GARRAD

Dear reader, – Have you heard the phrase ‘news desert’? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Suffolk will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the EADT than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

You may also want to watch:

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

For example, we challenge how taxpayers’ money is spent, and have put the failings of our mental health trust in the spotlight, telling the stories of those let down by the service.

In this current pandemic, we’ve launched the Home But Not Alone campaign to help recruit volunteers to support those in need, and shine a light on the acts of kindness in our local communities.

We team up with Suffolk Community Foundation on the Surviving Winter campaign each year, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to keep the most vulnerable people in our communities safe and warm.

And when our region is under stress through extraordinary weather events like the Beast From The East, we share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

Our distribution team continues to work tirelessly to make sure as many residents as possible have access to our newspapers, especially for those unable to leave their homes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Suffolk does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Brad Jones, Editor