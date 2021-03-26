News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Channel 5 seeks Suffolk families to star in new Nick Knowles property show

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:00 PM March 26, 2021   
File photo dated 10/09/18 of Nick Knowles, who has promised a special episode of DIY SOS: The Big Bu

Nick Knowles is hosting a new property show on Channel 5, which is looking for families in East Anglia. - Credit: PA

Families living in Suffolk and north Essex who want to declutter and redecorate their homes are being sought for Channel 5's new property show starring Nick Knowles.

The new home renovation show will see the frontman of BBC One's DIY SOS and his team of designers helping families fall back in love with their homes, turning cluttered offices and living rooms overflowing with toys into rooms they can enjoy again. 

Channel 5 is seeking families in East Anglia for its new property show featuring Nick Knowles. 

Channel 5 is seeking families in East Anglia for its new property show featuring Nick Knowles. - Credit: Channel 5

Viacom Studios is searching for families in East Anglia and the surrounding area who need a helping hand to declutter and redecorate. 

If selected, they will be helped by Mr Knowles and his team of designers, who will transform two rooms in their house.

Anyone interested should get in touch with the casting team via email with their name, contact number and some photos of their home.

Suffolk

