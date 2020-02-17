E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia's MPs in plea for funding in Budget

PUBLISHED: 16:45 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 17 February 2020

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

MPs from across the region have called on new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak not to forget the East of England when he prepares his first Budget next month.

Mr Sunak, who moved into No 11 Downing Street on Thursday, was due to unveil his first Budget on March 11 - although that date is now uncertain because he might need longer to check the figures prepared by his predecessor Sajid Javid.

But co-chairs of the East of England All Party Parliamentary Group, MPs Peter Aldous and Daniel Zeichner, have written to him calling for the region to not be overlooked in a speech which is widely expected to focus on "levelling up" and the north of England.

Their letter highlights coastal communities, including Clacton-on-Sea (where Jaywick is the most deprived neighbourhood of all 32,844 in England), Colchester, Felixstowe, Great Yarmouth, Ipswich, Lowestoft and Kings Lynn which urgently need regeneration and Government support.

Mr Aldous, MP for Waveney, said they: "require levelling up support every bit as 'left behind' towns in the north and midlands."

You may also want to watch:

The official Budget representation from the APPG also makes the case that lack of quality transport and digital connectivity is frustrating the potential of the region.

Cambridge MP Mr Zeichner said the new Chancellor should: "Invest in urgent transport schemes including much needed improvements to the A14, A47, A120 and the West Anglian Mainline. Raising transport investment per head of population to the England average is crucial and overdue."

It also highlights "growing concerns about whether the region can generate and retain

through its education, skills and apprenticeship offer and provision - the required skills, including for STEM related as well as lower skilled employment, that will be needed to support ambitious plans for economic growth post Brexit."

It also calls for "greater funding for local government so councils can become genuine place makers and shapers again, for example building - or commissioning - affordable homes and working with businesses to facilitate economic growth and where appropriate help drive forward coastal town regeneration."

The letter ends by saying: "as one of the fastest growing UK regions and a net contributor to the Exchequer, investing in the East of England allows the UK to prosper more and generates extra revenue for the Government, which can then be spent on its priorities including levelling up.

"However, to realise its potential the East of England still requires some specific Government support - for example on transport, skills, local government and on coastal communities - and we trust that you will consider our requests fully and favourably."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Crowd surfing, snooker playing and winning £10 from a TV show - Judge now joins the Ipswich Town celebration hall of fame

Alan Judge is the latest member of the Ipswich Town celebration hall of fame. Picture: ARCHANT

In pictures: Stunning sunset captured in aftermath of Storm Dennis

Stunning sunset made the sky

Abbey Gardens tennis courts GONE as search continues to find Saint Edmund

Work is due to start on digging up the old tennis courts in Abbey Gardens, Bury. The excavation work is reputedly the burial place of St Emund Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24