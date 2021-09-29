News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vintage and classic tractors on show as annual ploughing match returns

Michael Steward

Published: 10:07 AM September 29, 2021   
Nearly 40 vintage and classic tractors took part in the annual East Anglian ploughing match in west Suffolk at the weekend. 

After an absence of two years because of waterlogged fields, the match returned to the Ampton Hall estate, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, September 26 

A total of 45 tractors were scheduled to take part in the match - but due to the current fuel crisis, seven ploughmen were forced to cancel because they were not able to get diesel. 

Ploughing conditions were ideal following the previous weekend's rain, according to Henry Castle, who organised the match with Don Sapsford. 

Carol Shaw took first prize in the lady driver class, while Bill Burgess won the classic mounted class. 

Terry Stinson took home the modified plough class, with John Cole victorious in the vintage mounted class. 

The vintage trailed class was won by Alan Foster - who was also awarded the best tractor and plough trophy - while the Ferguson class was won by David Disdel. 

Following the match, a donation was sent to St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds. 

