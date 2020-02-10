E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Network Rail engineers keep the trains running despite Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 February 2020

A tree blocked the line near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A tree blocked the line near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Bosses at Greater Anglia were full of praise for Network Rail teams who kept trains running during, and after, Storm Ciara hit the region on Sunday.

Most trains were able to run as normal on Monday, despite numerous reports of line blockages during Sunday's storm.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: "Their teams were out on the line clearing the tracks while most people were glad to just stay at home in the warm and dry. It meant people could get to work as normal today."

Among the incidents were trees and a telegraph pole brought down on the East Suffolk Line and blocked tracks near Bury St Edmunds on the line from Ipswich to Cambridge.

There were further problems in the west of the region on Monday after a tree branch apparently loosened on Sunday came down on overhead wires on the line from London to Cambridge - but lines in the east of the region had few problems.

