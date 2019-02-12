Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

More people using East Anglian trains – but the increase is slowing down

PUBLISHED: 15:53 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 28 February 2019

The number of passengers using trains in East Anglia continued to rise last year – but there are signs that the growth is starting to slow down.

New figures from the Office of Road and Rail (ORR) showed that the number of rail users across the region went up from 185.5m in 2016/17 to 188.5m in 2017/18. That is a rise of 1.7%.

However in the previous two years the increases had been 4.2% and 3%. The number of people travelling by train in the region has increased by 2.4 times since figures were first recorded in 1995/96 and the number was 78.8m.

The news of the slowing rise in passenger numbers came on the day that Greater Anglia saw the first of its new Intercity-style trains arrive in the region.

The ORR figures do not relate only to Greater Anglia trains – they include all operators in the region including Thameslink Great Northern which operate trains in the west into Kings Cross station in London.

However a large proportion of the trains are Greater Anglia services.

A spokeswoman for the company said the new trains were needed because Greater Anglia had almost reached capacity on many of its services and it needed the extra space that the new trains would provide.

She added: “Our passenger numbers are continuing to grow – over 1.1 million people use our trains every week to get to work, school, university or for leisure. We’re looking forward to getting our brand new longer trains with more seats, which we are confident will make a big improvement to people’s journeys. They will all have plug and USB points, air conditioning and free wifi, all of which helps us play a positive part in our region’s economy and ensuring rail is a popular choice both today and in the future.

“Currently just over 89% of our trains run on time and we are spending £23 million in improving the reliability of existing trains. With the rising costs of travelling by car and the new London emission charge due to be introduced later this year, more people are travelling by train.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family desperate for news on whereabouts of missing Suffolk man

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

‘Keep emotion out of it’, Tavis judge warns jurors

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Album dedicated to teacher who died in skydiving accident

Teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield on Saturday Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists