Another weekend of rail disruption in East Anglia as track work continues

Westerfield level crossing is one of the rebuilding projects that is forcing Network Rail to close some lines this weekend, Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Rail passengers in East Anglia face another weekend of disruption - although Saturday should be slightly easier for many than recently.

There will be no trains north of Ipswich on Sunday - buses will replace trains from the station to Bury St Edmunds, Norwich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

On Saturday there will be no trains from Ipswich to Bury, Woodbridge or Felixstowe.

Travellers heading to London will find that Intercity trains from the region do not stop at Stratford on Saturday - and on Sunday there are no trains into Liverpool Street. Services stop at Stratford and passengers have to change on to the Central line or other services there.

Rail services should be much clearer the following weekend, June 22 and 23, with only the Felixstowe branch suffering a major closure as Network Rail's upgrade work continues in the Trimley area.