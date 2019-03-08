New obstacle course run to be launched
PUBLISHED: 12:29 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 08 March 2019
Colchester Garrison
The organisers behind the already successful Whole Hog and Boss Hog events will launch the Piglet, Junior Hog at Wantisden Hall, near Woodbridge, on Sunday, June 9.
It will be an entry-level version of the popular obstacle courses and mud runs that have been part of the Suffolk calendar for more than 10 years.
It will be aimed at those who want to take part with their children or just those who would like to run a shorter route, while supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) at the same time.
Sponsored by Taylor Wimpey, the event will consist of two courses – one over 2km with at least 10 obstacles for children aged eight to 11, with an accompanying adult, and a 4km event with at least 20 obstacles for anyone aged 12 and older.
Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: “Having been a charity partner of the Whole Hog for the last two years, we’re delighted the organisers’ support is going a step further this year.
“Families who come along to this are guaranteed of a muddy, fun-filled day out, with obstacles such as cargo nets, tunnels, rivers and monkey bars likely to feature.”
EACH opened The Treehouse in 2012 to help plug a gap in specialist care for youngsters with life-threatening conditions in Suffolk and Essex.
The modern and hi-tech facilities at the site in St Augustine’s Gardens, Ipswich have made a huge difference to youngsters’ lives, with families able to stay in adjacent rooms while children receive high-level care.
The hospice costs £5,600 per day to run.
Runners for the Piglet, Junior Hog will set off in waves at 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, 11am and 11.30am.
Tickets range in price from £12.50 to £17.50. Everyone will receive a medal at the end.
There will be food and refreshments available.
For more information about the event and to book tickets, see here.