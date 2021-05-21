News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:43 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 6:04 PM May 21, 2021
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List - Credit: Warren Page

East Anglia’s richest person saw her wealth increase by £900million last year, according to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Kirsten Rausing, who owns a third of multinational company Tetra Laval, tops the list for both Suffolk and East Anglia with a net worth of £13billion.

The 68-year-old Swedish-born businesswoman is the granddaughter of Ruben Rausing, the founder of food packaging firm Tetra Pak.

Ms Rausing, a member of the Jockey Club who runs two stud farms in Suffolk, is nearly £9bn richer than the second richest person in East Anglia, Douw Steyn.

Mr Steyn founded Peterborough-based financial services firm BGL Group and is worth £2.05bn.

Jon Hunt, the owner of Heveningham Hall near Halesworth, is in third place after his wealth rose by £45m to £1.345bn.

Jon Hunt, former owner of Foxtons estate agency and East Anglia's second richest person.

Jon Hunt, founder of Foxtons estate agency - Credit: PA

The 67-year-old made his fortune as the founder of estate agency Foxtons before selling the business for £375m in 2007.

The Earl of Iveagh's net worth neared the billion-pound mark and has now reached £934m, making him East Anglia's fourth-richest person.

The Earl of Iveagh remains third on the list of East Anglia's wealthiest people

The Earl of Iveagh features on the list - Credit: Andy Abbott

The 51-year-old's family estate at Elveden Hall in Suffolk is home to the biggest lowland farm in the UK and produces mainly potatoes and onions.

Lord Iveagh, better known as Ned, is the great-grandson of Arthur Guinness - the founder of the famous Irish stout.

In fifth place was 81-year-old Patricia Thompson, the co-owner of Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket.

Her wealth rose by £32m to reach £869m.

Software entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who sold Autonomy to Hewlett Packard for £8.5bn in 2011, is the UK's 190th in the overall table with a net worth of £865m.

Software entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Software entrepreneur Mike Lynch Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Marcus Evans sold Ipswich Town to American investors for an estimated £40m in April and he saw his wealth rise by £36m to £786m.

The businessman, 57, who originally hails from Walsham-le-Willows near Bury St Edmunds, is now the UK's 207th richest person - a slight drop from 188th last year.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans saw his wealth increase

Framlingham-raised superstar Ed Sheeran became the wealthiest young musician in the UK this year, despite not releasing any new albums.

Ed Sheeran

Musician Ed Sheeran's wealth increased in a year he took a hiatus from this career - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Royalties from an extensive back catalogue saw his net worth increase by £20m to £220m.

Suffolk

