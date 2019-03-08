E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crash shuts A12 for nearly two hours

PUBLISHED: 13:07 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 September 2019

Police closed part of the A12 southbound near East Bergholt this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police were called to a crash on the A12 near East Bergholt this morning, with a section of the southbound carriageway closed for nearly two hours.

Officers were sent to the scene shortly after 11am to reports of a collision between a silver/grey Citroen van and a black Renault Clio.

Part of the road was closed by police while recovery was arranged for the vehicles, a spokeswoman for the force said.

No-one was injured and the collision was 'damage only', she added.

Traffic was slow in the area while the incident was dealt with, but the road was re-opened at approximately 12.50pm.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.

