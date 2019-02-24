Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk village joins innovative water refill scheme - to combat single use plastic waste

24 February, 2019 - 05:30
Jess Rafinski with Debbie, Chris and Julie outside the Oranges & Lemons in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Jess Rafinski with Debbie, Chris and Julie outside the Oranges & Lemons in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Cafes, pubs and businesses in East Bergholt are joining an innovative scheme to combat plastic waste - offering people a place to top up their reusable water bottle rather than buying a new one.

Kerry-Ann from The Place for Plants plant centre showing her support. Picture: RACHEL EDGEKerry-Ann from The Place for Plants plant centre showing her support. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Refill scheme encourages people to take advantage of water refilling stations at shops and businesses across the UK.

Businesses sign up to an app, mapping out where each participating business is, and are given a sticker to put up in the window to let people know they are part of the scheme.

East Bergholt is the latest village to take up the challenge – with cafe Oranges and Lemons, pubs the Hare and Hounds and The Royal Oak and garden centre The Place for Plants all signing up.

Jessica Rafinski, who has helped organise the village’s refill scheme, said she hoped others would be inspired to do the same.

Jason Alexander who has launched Refill SuffolkJason Alexander who has launched Refill Suffolk

“I had heard something about the national scheme and thought it was a really good idea,” she said.

“It’s a really easy scheme to join and it is good for everyone. “It’s cheaper for us not to buy bottled water and better for the environment too.

“When people see businesses offering free refills I think people view them more favourably too.

“They may decide to grab a cup of tea or a slice of cake after they top up their bottle.”

The local businesses have signed up to the Water Refill Campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe local businesses have signed up to the Water Refill Campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Place for Plants has not sold plastic bottles for the past year and jumped at the chance to get involved with the scheme.

Owner Sarah Eley said: “Here at the garden centre we are incredibly anti-litter.

“We are very much part of this scheme - when they suggested it we said absolutely.”

The award-winning Refill scheme was launched in 2015 by non-for-profit organisation City to Sea.

The Royal Oak, East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Royal Oak, East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In September, Jason Alexander, from rubbishwalks.co.uk, launched Refill Suffolk in a bid to increase the number of businesses taking part in the county.

He said more than 100 venues across Suffolk had already signed up but was eager for more to get involved ready for the summer.

He said: “The key thing is trying to get people into the habit of remembering to take their refillable bottle with them.

“It is the same as when you have your bags for life.

The Hare & Hounds in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Hare & Hounds in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“How many times do you go into the shop and realise you have left your bags for life in the car and have to but a new one.

“It’s a similar thing with the reusable water bottles.

“More and more people are getting them but the key is to remember to take them out with you.

“The refill scheme is just part of the jigsaw puzzle of trying to help us all to change our behaviour and attitudes towards waste plastic and litter.

Kerry-Ann in the cafe refilling people's water bottles for free Picture: RACHEL EDGEKerry-Ann in the cafe refilling people's water bottles for free Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“I think it is fantastic that lots of different places like East Bergholt are getting involved.”

If your business would like to register with the Refill scheme visit www.rubbishwalks.co.uk or www.refill.org.uk

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk village joins innovative water refill scheme - to combat single use plastic waste

Jess Rafinski with Debbie, Chris and Julie outside the Oranges & Lemons in East Bergholt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Find out where Highways England are planning roadworks next week Picture: PAUL GEATER

Visitors enjoy immersive lunar experience 50 years since first man on the moon

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cash to help with Brexit impact on ports and airports across region

Britain's busiest container port, Felixstowe Picture: MIKE PAGE / COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists