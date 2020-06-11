E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Distancing dogs become social media stars in Constable Country

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 June 2020

Graham Reed from East Bergholt and his two miniature schnauzers Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey, who have become a social media sensation for their lockdown photo diaries. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham Reed from East Bergholt and his two miniature schnauzers Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey, who have become a social media sensation for their lockdown photo diaries. Picture: GRAHAM REED

GRAHAM REED

A pair of miniature schnauzers have stolen the hearts of those cooped up in Constable Country with their socially distanced photo tour of the area.

Is anyone home? Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey sat outside the north doors of East Bergholt's historic church. Picture: GRAHAM REEDIs anyone home? Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey sat outside the north doors of East Bergholt's historic church. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Mister Noodles, nine, and Wilfred Humphrey, eight, have become a social media sensation after their owner Graham Reed snapped them ‘social distancing’ when they jumped up and sat at opposite ends of a bench in Flatford.

Graham has since documented their daily travels around some of Constable Country’s most famous landscapes, in the villages of East Bergholt, Flatford, Dedham and Manningtree – proving to be a huge hit with the locals.

Graham, who has lived in East Bergholt for 11 years, said: “I walk my dogs every morning and this wasn’t intentional.

“It started when they jumped onto a bench and sat about two metres away from each other at opposite ends. I thought it was quite funny and rather topical so shared it on Facebook.”

Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey looking out at Flatford Bridge in Constable Country. Picture: GRAHAM REEDMister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey looking out at Flatford Bridge in Constable Country. Picture: GRAHAM REED

From then on the 53-year-old took similar photos of the miniature schnauzers on their daily walks and shared them in groups online, not realising the impact they would have.

“I have had some lovely messages from people, especially those who haven’t been able to get out,” he explained.

“In East Bergholt some people are still scared to go out, while some are on the critical list from the government so they have to shield at home. This gives a bit of relief for some people.”

MORE: Children enjoy first day back at school with help of tipis

Waiting for sausages at The Walls in Mistley. Picture: GRAHAM REEDWaiting for sausages at The Walls in Mistley. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham, who is a director of a marketing agency, said he never expected for the pictures to be so well-received.

He said: “It really is a great way to feel connected to the community and generate some interaction for people.”

The photos see the dogs queueing outside the portable toilets at the Red Lion pub, sitting outside the church, waiting patiently in line at the village pharmacy and even sitting in a boat along the River Stour at Flatford.

People have been sharing the photos with their friends and family online and now local businesses have been getting involved, asking Graham and the boys to pop along on their daily walks.

The famous pooches Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REEDThe famous pooches Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham even started asking people to come up with captions for the photos, which has provided a lot of entertainment for many people and brought in thousands of likes on Facebook.

People have been “bibbing” at Graham and his pooches when out walking in the village and they continue to get a lot of attention from passers-by.

MORE: Which shops are open in Suffolk and Essex?

He has decided to retire the boys from their modelling careers for the time being, but will continue to post occasional updates online.

Getting in their social distancing exercise at Flatford Mill Picture: GRAHAM REEDGetting in their social distancing exercise at Flatford Mill Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham’s next plan is to create a calendar of the dogs on their quarantine tour, with the proceeds split between St Mary the Virgin Church in East Bergholt and Schnauzerfest charity.

Graham runs the annual Dedham Schnauzerfest walk, which usually takes place in October.

You can keep up to date with the adventures of Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey by following their Facebook page here.

A spot of bird watching in the bird hide at Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REEDA spot of bird watching in the bird hide at Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Waiting patiently in line at the pharmacy in East Bergholt, keeping their two-metre distance of course. Picture: GRAHAM REEDWaiting patiently in line at the pharmacy in East Bergholt, keeping their two-metre distance of course. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Spotted social distancing at the famous Flatford Mill lock. Picture: GRAHAM REEDSpotted social distancing at the famous Flatford Mill lock. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Stopping for a pint at the Marlborough Head in Dedham, Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REEDStopping for a pint at the Marlborough Head in Dedham, Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED

The boys ventured a little further to Manningtree, in north Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REEDThe boys ventured a little further to Manningtree, in north Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Can you help this dad publish book written to his children as he awaited life-saving operation?

Luke Peters, from near Newmarket, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 13 months. Picture: SAMMIE READ

Plans to bring more touring acts to Ipswich following success of Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Distancing dogs become social media stars in Constable Country

Graham Reed from East Bergholt and his two miniature schnauzers Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey, who have become a social media sensation for their lockdown photo diaries. Picture: GRAHAM REED

‘It’s time now to look again’ - Campaigners call for rethink of plans for Belle Vue Park

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24