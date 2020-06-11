Gallery

Distancing dogs become social media stars in Constable Country

Graham Reed from East Bergholt and his two miniature schnauzers Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey, who have become a social media sensation for their lockdown photo diaries. Picture: GRAHAM REED GRAHAM REED

A pair of miniature schnauzers have stolen the hearts of those cooped up in Constable Country with their socially distanced photo tour of the area.

Is anyone home? Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey sat outside the north doors of East Bergholt's historic church. Picture: GRAHAM REED Is anyone home? Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey sat outside the north doors of East Bergholt's historic church. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Mister Noodles, nine, and Wilfred Humphrey, eight, have become a social media sensation after their owner Graham Reed snapped them ‘social distancing’ when they jumped up and sat at opposite ends of a bench in Flatford.

Graham has since documented their daily travels around some of Constable Country’s most famous landscapes, in the villages of East Bergholt, Flatford, Dedham and Manningtree – proving to be a huge hit with the locals.

Graham, who has lived in East Bergholt for 11 years, said: “I walk my dogs every morning and this wasn’t intentional.

“It started when they jumped onto a bench and sat about two metres away from each other at opposite ends. I thought it was quite funny and rather topical so shared it on Facebook.”

Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey looking out at Flatford Bridge in Constable Country. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey looking out at Flatford Bridge in Constable Country. Picture: GRAHAM REED

From then on the 53-year-old took similar photos of the miniature schnauzers on their daily walks and shared them in groups online, not realising the impact they would have.

“I have had some lovely messages from people, especially those who haven’t been able to get out,” he explained.

“In East Bergholt some people are still scared to go out, while some are on the critical list from the government so they have to shield at home. This gives a bit of relief for some people.”

Waiting for sausages at The Walls in Mistley. Picture: GRAHAM REED Waiting for sausages at The Walls in Mistley. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham, who is a director of a marketing agency, said he never expected for the pictures to be so well-received.

He said: “It really is a great way to feel connected to the community and generate some interaction for people.”

The photos see the dogs queueing outside the portable toilets at the Red Lion pub, sitting outside the church, waiting patiently in line at the village pharmacy and even sitting in a boat along the River Stour at Flatford.

People have been sharing the photos with their friends and family online and now local businesses have been getting involved, asking Graham and the boys to pop along on their daily walks.

The famous pooches Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED The famous pooches Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham even started asking people to come up with captions for the photos, which has provided a lot of entertainment for many people and brought in thousands of likes on Facebook.

People have been “bibbing” at Graham and his pooches when out walking in the village and they continue to get a lot of attention from passers-by.

He has decided to retire the boys from their modelling careers for the time being, but will continue to post occasional updates online.

Getting in their social distancing exercise at Flatford Mill Picture: GRAHAM REED Getting in their social distancing exercise at Flatford Mill Picture: GRAHAM REED

Graham’s next plan is to create a calendar of the dogs on their quarantine tour, with the proceeds split between St Mary the Virgin Church in East Bergholt and Schnauzerfest charity.

Graham runs the annual Dedham Schnauzerfest walk, which usually takes place in October.

You can keep up to date with the adventures of Mister Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey by following their Facebook page here.

A spot of bird watching in the bird hide at Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REED A spot of bird watching in the bird hide at Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Waiting patiently in line at the pharmacy in East Bergholt, keeping their two-metre distance of course. Picture: GRAHAM REED Waiting patiently in line at the pharmacy in East Bergholt, keeping their two-metre distance of course. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Spotted social distancing at the famous Flatford Mill lock. Picture: GRAHAM REED Spotted social distancing at the famous Flatford Mill lock. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Stopping for a pint at the Marlborough Head in Dedham, Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED Stopping for a pint at the Marlborough Head in Dedham, Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED

The boys ventured a little further to Manningtree, in north Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED The boys ventured a little further to Manningtree, in north Essex. Picture: GRAHAM REED