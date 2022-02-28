News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five fire crews called to woman 'stuck in mud' near East Bergholt

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:54 PM February 28, 2022
Five Suffolk fire crews have been called to help a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt.

Five fire crews have been called to help a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt. - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters have been called to help a woman who is stuck in mud near East Bergholt. 

Crews were called to the incident in Stour Valley Path off Manningtree Road at 3.05pm today, Monday, February 28. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were notified by the coastguard of a woman "stuck in mud up to her knees". 

Appliances from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Holbrook have been called to the incident.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.  

More to follow.

