Five fire crews called to woman 'stuck in mud' near East Bergholt

Crews were called to the incident in Stour Valley Path off Manningtree Road at 3.05pm today, Monday, February 28.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were notified by the coastguard of a woman "stuck in mud up to her knees".

Appliances from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Holbrook have been called to the incident.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

More to follow.