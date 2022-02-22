'How hard is it to pay to dispose properly?': Anger over fly-tipping

Residents have been left angered after a large amount of rubbish was dumped in East Bergholt - Credit: Jim O'Brien

Residents of a Suffolk village were left angry after a large pile of rubbish was found dumped next to a road.

The waste was found in Flatford Lane in East Bergholt yesterday morning (Monday, February 21).

The items that were dumped by the side of the road include a vacuum cleaner, radiator and cardboard boxes.

One resident posted photos of the rubbish on Facebook asking the question: "How hard is it to pay to dispose of properly?"

Others replied describing the fly-tipping as "a disgrace" and "unbelievable".

A spokesman for Babergh District Council, said they were made aware of the fly-tipping and cleared up the mess quickly.

He said: “We remain committed to tackling fly-tipping in our district and aim to deal with any reports of this occurring on public land within 48 hours.

"We were made aware of an instance of fly-tipping on Flatford Road in East Bergholt and our team has already acted swiftly to investigate and clear it.

“Our council is immensely grateful for the public’s help in reporting fly-tipping, which can be done quickly and easily via our website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We would also encourage anyone using a third party to dispose of waste to ensure they verify the waste carrier’s licence, either on the Environment Agency website or by calling 03708 506 506.”

Fly-tippers also targeted the village last year when about "three to four large skips" full of rubbish was left blocking a road.

The dumped rubbish — including mattresses, fridges, and even bathtubs — left Sandpits Lane in Holton St Mary impassable in October.